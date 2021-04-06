One in hospital after shots fired on I-10 in Vinton

One in hospital after shots fired on I-10 in Vinton
Police lights (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By Johnathan Manning | April 6, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 3:53 PM

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - A 25-year-old Sulphur man was injured when shots were fired from another vehicle as both traveled westbound on I-10 Monday evening, authorities said.

The man was able to drive himself to a convenience store right off the interstate and was airlifted to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, according to Capt. Scott Spell, with the Vinton Police Department.

The incident happened around 5:10 p.m. Monday.

Spell said no arrests have been made, but there is a person of interest.

