One in hospital after shots fired on I-10 in Vinton

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - A 25-year-old Sulphur man was injured when shots were fired from another vehicle as both traveled westbound on I-10 Monday evening, authorities said.
The man was able to drive himself to a convenience store right off the interstate and was airlifted to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, according to Capt. Scott Spell, with the Vinton Police Department.
The incident happened around 5:10 p.m. Monday.
Spell said no arrests have been made, but there is a person of interest.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.