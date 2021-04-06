Two-thirds of La. voters support legalizing marijuana

Experts with the tax foundation say that legalization of the plant could generate millions of dollars, not to mention hundreds if not thousands of potential jobs. Most states that already have it have somewhere between a 10% to 25% tax rate on all their cannabis products. It’s projected that Louisiana would rake in $77 million at 15% and $128 million at 25%. But some are worried too high of a tax rate would not do much to weed out the black market.