SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 5, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 5, 2021.
Darren Quinn Williams, 50, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eddie Ray Dubroc, 49, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Carlo Jermale Crum, 39, Lake Charles: Use of a motor vehicle with intent to harm; aggravated property damage.
Cameron Darris Fontenot, 19, Lake Charles: Attempted possession of marijuana; contempt of court (3 charges).
Jeffrey Allen Duplechin, 38, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Kevin Wayne Guidry, 56, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession, of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Ladarrion Yhamad Payton, 24, Ocean Springs, MS: Following vehicles; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); attempt and conspiracy.
Edward Charles Hudson, 53, Lake Charles: Trespassing (2 charges); aggravated assault.
Jalien Detrez Smith, 21, Ocean Springs, MS: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; attempt and conspiracy.
Tromale Lee Guy, 40, Lake Charles: Use of a motor vehicle with intent to harm; possession of a firearm by a felon.
Kira Alyssa Lander, 19, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); theft under $1,000; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.
