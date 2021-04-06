Police chase involving stolen vehicle ends in three-vehicle crash

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A police chase involving a stolen vehicle Tuesday ended in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Shattuck and Belden streets, authorities say.
The crash resulted in minor injuries, according to Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux, spokeswoman for the Lake Charles Police Department.
The pursuit began at 2:22 p.m. at the intersection of 12th Street and 2nd Avenue, Desormeaux said. It ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle, which then struck a third vehicle.
