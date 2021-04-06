Mayor Nic Hunter sends follow-up letter to FEMA regarding temporary housing needs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In a follow-up letter submitted Tuesday to FEMA, City of Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter expressed his thoughts on progress made on temporary housing solutions in recent weeks.
Mayor Hunter compliments the agency’s aggressive pursuit of additional pad sites in Calcasieu Parish and the implementation of a Direct Lease Program for landlords to utilize.
“These efforts and the overall work of your dedicated staff have expedited the proposed timeline for full temporary housing implementation,” Mayor Hunter said. “Instead of a September 2021 timeline, we now believe it is possible for a June or July 2021 timeline for all approved FEMA applicants to be housed.”
The letter goes on to explain that the City will soon host an upcoming meeting with community partners and FEMA in order to better publicize the Direct Lease Program to local property owners.
Mayor Hunter concludes the letter by stating that while the overall timeline still leaves much to be improved upon, he is encouraged by recent updates on the temporary housing solution. He is also thankful for FEMA employees on the ground in Southwest Louisiana who have worked alongside local government officials to hear and address the needs of residents.
You can read the full letter below:
Acting Secretary Fenton,
The most recent conversations between FEMA representatives and local officials about FEMA’s temporary housing plan in response to Hurricanes Laura and Delta have been productive.
I compliment FEMA on aggressively pursuing additional existing pad sites in Calcasieu Parish and implementing a “Direct Lease Program” for landlords to utilize.
These efforts and the overall work of your dedicated staff have expedited the proposed timeline for full temporary housing implementation. Instead of a September 2021 timeline, we now believe it is possible for a June or July 2021 timeline for all approved FEMA applicants to be housed.
The City will be hosting an upcoming meeting for FEMA to better publicize the Direct Lease Program to local property owners.
While the overall timeline still leaves much to be improved upon, this recent news is encouraging. I thank FEMA for these efforts and reiterate the fact that FEMA has some absolutely stellar employees working for them here in Southwest Louisiana.
Sincerely,
Nicholas E. Hunter
Mayor City of Lake Charles
