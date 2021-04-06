LSU pitcher Hill out for remainder of 2021 season

LSU junior righthander Jaden Hill (0) (Source: LSU Baseball)
By Spencer Chrisman | April 5, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT - Updated April 5 at 10:55 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU starting pitcher Jaden Hill, a projected top five pick in this year’s upcoming 2021 MLB Draft, will miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

According to head coach Paul Mainieri, Hill has a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) of his right elbow. Hill was injured in the second inning of Friday night’s game against No. 1 Vanderbilt after throwing 34 pitches.

The diagnosis of Hill’s injury was confirmed Monday by team doctors after they conducted an examination of his elbow.

“It’s heartbreaking for all of us to receive this news but it’s especially disappointing for Jaden as a young man who has such a bright future in baseball,” said Mainieri. “We will do everything we can to support Jaden in his return to full health. He has a tremendous work ethic and I’m very confident he will overcome this setback.”

On the season, Hill (2-3), a junior from Ashdown, Ark. had thrown 29.2 innings, allowed 23 runs on 29 hits, and struck out 25 batters.

