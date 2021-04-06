Judges take measures to protect those reporting for jury duty

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -It’s been a year since there have been any jury trials in Calcasieu Parish. That’s because of the pandemic and then the hurricanes.
About sixty jurors made it through the preliminary process Monday and will return Tuesday for questioning, to see which will be selected to serve on the jury for a criminal trial.
In Calcasieu, the judges are taking steps to protect those reporting for jury duty.
Chief Judge Mike Canaday says they do follow the state masking mandate.
“We’re going to have all of them wear a mask unless they’re talking, and these masks are the ones the court has if they don’t have one. And the ones we talk to for jury selection, we give them this facemask that fits on them like that, the shield. We’ll be able to see their face and talk to them as we are individually asking them questions,” said Canaday.
Plus, he says they have partitions in the jury box and will use only front and back rows.
“Even though they may be sitting within the social distancing arena, they still have a sheet of clear plexiglass between them,” he said.
Canaday says it may be more challenging next week to hold more than one trial and they may use the old courthouse to hold jurors.
But he says it is important to get trials moving again.
“It’s just getting unfair to defendants at some point who can’t go forward if they have charges against them, and they need to have those items resolved, and then there’s the civil side of it and they would like some relief also,” he said.
Judge Canaday says they also have temperature technology in place-- anyone exceeding the CDC recommendation will be asked to go home and they’ll be contacted if needed.
