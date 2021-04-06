Iowa hosts first pop-up vaccination clinic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The Iowa Fire Department hosted the first pop-up vaccination clinic today called “Sleeves up.”
They offered the Johnson and Johnson vaccine from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Iowa City Park located at 115 N Thompson Ave.
The Iowa Fire Department has partnered with the Office of Public Health to help interested parties get vaccinated.
As long as you met eligibility, anyone could get the vaccine.
Iowa Fire Department Chief, Joseph Lewis says he’s looking forward to doing his part in helping the community get back on track.
“So this is a great opportunity for us to just give back and give that opportunity to our citizens that may not be able to drive to lake charles or make an appointment somewhere else. it just gives us another opportunity for them.”
Depending on the turnout from today, they’re hoping to host another clinic in the future.
