Hurricanes Laura, Delta disaster valuation deadline extended

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The deadline for disaster valuation adjustments for Hurricanes Laura and Delta has been extended to April 30.
Calcasieu Assessor Wendy Curphy Aguillard has provided an initial parish-wide Hurricane Laura and Delta reduction in value. Information for any additional adjustments will be accepted until the new deadline.
If you are unable to live in your homestead property, you can file for a Disaster Homestead Continuation which will allow you to maintain your homestead even though you are temporarily unable to live in your home. This is only good if you do not file for homestead anywhere else while your home is being repaired.
If you have experienced more extensive damage, additional information of damage may be provided by property owners to the Calcasieu Assessor’s office for further review and possible additional valuation adjustments.
For business assets, inventory, furniture, fixtures, and equipment, you are asked to provide a revised LAT5 form with supporting documentation of loss for possible valuation adjustment to personal property assets.
You can visit the office’s website or call (337)721-3000 for more information.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.