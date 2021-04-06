FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Remaining warm today, turning unsettled moving into Wednesday

For the most part Wednesday will start off dry with just a few isolated shower possible through the early afternoon, but as we near late afternoon and early evening we can expect to see scattered showers and storms to form ahead of the cold front. Temperatures remain warm as upper 70′s to near 80 will once again be the name of the game and the warmer pattern is here to stay. With the storms forming tomorrow we will have to keep a close eye on them as there is a small potential that some could be on the stronger side. The greatest risk for the stronger storms is off to our north, but will be something to monitor as we head throughout the day. The warm and unsettled stretch of weather continues as we move through the rest of the week as isolated storm chances remain in the forecast for both Thursday as well as Friday and highs reach the lower 80′s.