FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Remaining warm today, turning unsettled moving into Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Off to a warm and muggy start on this Tuesday morning with temperatures in the lower 60′s as dew points have climbed overnight thanks to southerly flow bringing in plenty of moisture. Patchy fog is also something we are watching closely this morning as it is beginning to develop as light winds persist this morning, before we turn breezy for the afternoon.
Heading out the door this morning you can leave the jacket in the closet for the most part as temperatures remain around 5-8 degrees above average with lows only back into the lower 60′s thanks to an increase in moisture overnight as well as a few clouds from time to time. Some areas of fog have developed this morning as well mainly north of I-10, but as we near sunrise we could see more developing as winds remain fairly calm. Another warm afternoon can be expected as we see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day as highs reach the upper 70′s to near 80 once again. There is also a small chance for a few isolated showers to develop throughout the day thanks to the increased moisture as well as daytime heating. Most of us remain dry however, but that looks to change heading into Wednesday as a cold front will be moving in bringing showers and storms to the region.
For the most part Wednesday will start off dry with just a few isolated shower possible through the early afternoon, but as we near late afternoon and early evening we can expect to see scattered showers and storms to form ahead of the cold front. Temperatures remain warm as upper 70′s to near 80 will once again be the name of the game and the warmer pattern is here to stay. With the storms forming tomorrow we will have to keep a close eye on them as there is a small potential that some could be on the stronger side. The greatest risk for the stronger storms is off to our north, but will be something to monitor as we head throughout the day. The warm and unsettled stretch of weather continues as we move through the rest of the week as isolated storm chances remain in the forecast for both Thursday as well as Friday and highs reach the lower 80′s.
As Saturday approaches another area of low pressure will form off the old boundary that moved through Southwest Louisiana on Wednesday and that will mean increased rain chances once again for Saturday as showers and storms return. Some good news is that Sunday looks to be a little drier with a mixture of clouds and sun, it won’t be a complete washout by any means. The rain and storms on Saturday as of now look to be more concentrated in the morning, but as time gets closer we will iron out the details. Lower 80′s is a good bet for each afternoon right on into next week before we fall back into the upper 70′s by the middle of next week. Have a great Tuesday and enjoy the weather today before rain moves in for our Wednesday.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
