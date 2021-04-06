First Alert Forecast: Cold front will bring a better chance of rain for Wednesday...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected Tuesday was a warm day with highs topping out just shy of 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies. We also saw a few showers and may see more through the late afternoon, but all the rain will come to an end around sunset. Tonight will be warm and breezy with lows in the mid 60s with winds of 5 to 15 mph.
A weak cold front will approach Southwest Louisiana Wednesday and this will bring a better chance of rain. So I have increased the rain chance to 40% and that looks most likely later in the afternoon into the evening. This front may also produce some strong to severe storms, though the greatest chance of severe storms will be over northern Louisiana.
The models remain a bit all over the place with respect to rain chances for the rest of the week into the weekend; for now I have left a 30% chance of rain in for Thursday and Friday. Another cold front may increase the chance to 40% for Saturday, and the same idea about the best chance of severe storms will be over northern Louisiana. Other than rain it will be warm with lows in the mid 60s and highs in the low 80s.
By next week will likely remain in a typical early summer weather pattern with temperatures above normal with a slight chance of rain.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
