Early voting begins Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Early voting for the April 24 municipal primary election will begin Saturday, April 10, and continue through Saturday, April 17.
Early voting is from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., however, early voting will not be held Sunday, April 11.
Only Calcasieu, Allen, and Vernon parishes have items on the ballot.
Click HERE to see what’s on the ballot.
Click HERE to visit GeauxVote.
EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS:
CALCASIEU
Registrar of Voters Office - 1000 Ryan Street, Room 7 on the Second Floor.
ALLEN
Registrar of Voters - 105 N. Fifth Street, Oberlin.
VERNON
301 E. Courthouse Street, Leesville.
