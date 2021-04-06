Demand for pool repairs increase following Hurricanes Laura and Delta

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - From constructing pools to selling supplies at its store, Pro Pools has served the lake area for the last 30 years.
“We’ve built the business from the ground up, and we have a lot of experience,” said Scott Royer, the Supervisor at Pro Pools.
Following Hurricanes Laura and Delta, demand spiked as people found all sorts of debris in their pools.
“Green branches, green leaves, fences, tons and tons of shingles,” he said.
Royer says the more severe damage ranged from shredded vinyl liners.
“We’ve got a lot of liners,” he said. “Normally we do about 70 a year, we did 70 immediately after the storm, and I think we have probably got close to 150 to go with more coming in every day.”
Even cracked plaster.
“When you have a pool sitting with that much debris, and it sits, well you are gonna have stains, nicks, chips and you know, so it’s a lot of replastering,” he said “I think we are probably doing 7 or 8 times more re plasters this year than we normally do,” he said.
With this increase in business, Royer had to hire more crew.
“It’s not just as easy as hiring because it is specialty work, so we have hired on people, we have some additional crews, but there is just not enough skilled pool people to go around for the amount of work.”
While there is no wait list for changing pumps and other service jobs, when it comes to reliners and replasters, he says you could be looking at a timeline of 4 to 6 months.
Royer says if you find yourself with debris in your pool, the sooner you take everything out, the better chance of saving it from stains and damages.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.