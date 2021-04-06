COVID-19 in SWLA: April 6, 2021

UPDATE: COVID-19 latest in Southwest Louisiana
By KPLC Digital Team | April 6, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 4:52 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers each weekday.

There will not be an update on Good Friday.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 198 new cases.

· 9 new deaths.

· 299 patients hospitalized (7 more than previous update).

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 17 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 54 hospitalizations (3 more than previous update).

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 11 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases (1 removed).

· 0 new deaths.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

OAKDALE FCC

· 47 active cases among inmates.

· 41 active cases among staff members.

