APRIL 24 ELECTION: What’s on the ballot

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The municipal primary election is Saturday, April 24.
Early voting will begin Saturday, April 10, and continue through Saturday, April 17.
Only Calcasieu, Allen, and Vernon parishes have items on the ballot.
CALCASIEU PARISH
Lake Charles Councilman District A
· Mary Morris (D)
· Dianna Ross (D)
· Rodney Geyen (D)
· Priscilla Sam (D)
Vinton Councilmen
· Stephanie Hardy (D)
· Paul Patin Jr. (Ind.)
ALLEN PARISH
Parishwide Law Enforcement District - 6.47 Mills Renewal - Sheriff - 10 Years
Shall the Law Enforcement District of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a special tax of six and forty-seven hundredths (6.47) mills on all the property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $776,400 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of providing additional funding for the District?
Parishwide Mosquito Proposition - 8 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Years
Shall the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), continue to levy a special tax of eight (8) mills on all the property subject to taxation within the Parish (an estimated $748,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of acquiring, purchasing, maintaining and operating machinery, facilities, equipment and materials necessary or useful in the eradication, abatement or control of mosquitoes and other arthropods of public health importance?
Road District No. 1 - 11.86 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Years
Shall Road District No. 1 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy an eleven and eighty-six hundredths (11.86) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $120,379 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of constructing, operating and maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District, said millage to represent a one and fifty-one hundredths mills (1.51) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 10.35 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2021 pursuant to an election held on October 22, 2011?
Road District No. 2 Prop. No. 1 of 2 - 11.32 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Years
Shall Road District No. 2 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy an eleven and thirty-two hundredths (11.32) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $367,900 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of constructing, improving and maintaining Parish roads within the District, said millage to represent a twenty-eight hundredths of a mill (.28) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 11.04 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2021 pursuant to an election held on October 22, 2011?
Road District No. 2 Prop. No. 2 of 2 - 5.66 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Years
Shall Road District No. 2 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a five and sixty-six hundredths (5.66) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $183,950 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of constructing, operating and maintaining Parish bridges within the District, said millage to represent a fourteen hundredths of a mill (.14) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 5.52 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2021 pursuant to an election held on October 22, 2011?
Road District No. 3 - 10.89 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Years
Shall Road District No. 3 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a ten and eighty-nine hundredths (10.89) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $150,282 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of constructing, operating and maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District, said millage to represent a one and twenty-six hundredths mills (1.26) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 9.63 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2021 pursuant to an election held on October 22, 2011?
Recreation District No. 6 - 5.50 Mills Continuation - BOC - 10 Years
Shall Recreation District No. 6 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a five and fifty hundredths (5.50) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $77,000 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of maintaining, operating and improving recreational facilities in the District, said millage to represent a fifty hundredths of a mill (.50) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 5 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2022 pursuant to an election held on December 8, 2012?
VERNON PARISH
BESE District 4
· Michael Melerine (R)
· Cassie Williams (D)
