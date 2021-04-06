APRIL 24 ELECTION: What’s on the ballot

Shall Road District No. 1 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy an eleven and eighty-six hundredths (11.86) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $120,379 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of constructing, operating and maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District, said millage to represent a one and fifty-one hundredths mills (1.51) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 10.35 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2021 pursuant to an election held on October 22, 2011?