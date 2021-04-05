SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 4, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 4, 2021.
Damacio Bentacur Jr., 27, Brazoria, TX: Aggravated assault; first offense illegal carrying of weapons.
Martell Dashunn Hawthorne, 45, Iowa: Aggravated property damage; illegal use of weapons.
Ronald George Turner, 32, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; second offense DWI; careless operation.
Joshua Wade Singleton, 39, Starks: Stalking.
Timothy Wayne Celestine, 42, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Howard Calvin Anderson Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000.
Bonnie Sue Dautriel, 38, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason Paul Domingue, 37, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; possession of synthetic marijuana (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; no rear reflectors on bicycles.
Marvin Carl Paddio, 63, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000.
Karlo Galentine, 32, Weatherford, TX: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.
