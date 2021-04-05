Calcasieu residents asked to take survey on community needs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish residents are being asked to participate in a Community Needs Assessment survey to provide input on the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Human Services Department’s services and how well it is meeting the needs of the community.
Residents can complete the survey online HERE
The brief survey includes questions on conditions that contribute to poverty, as well as barriers that prevent households from improving their socio-economic conditions.
“This is an excellent opportunity for residents who receive our services, as well as those who do not, to provide input on how we may be able to improve our service delivery in the aftermath of two hurricanes, an ice event, and a global pandemic,” said Tarek Polite, Human Services Department Director.
The Police Jury will accept survey responses until Friday, April 23.
Human Services does this assessment every three years as a requirement for the Community Services Block grant statute.
Polite said the Community Needs Assessment results will be used to evaluate current services, identify any gaps in services, and develop new programs to potentially meet those gaps.
Those who cannot access the survey online can call 337-721-4030 to request a survey be mailed to them.
For more information about the survey you can call Human Services at 337-721-4030.
