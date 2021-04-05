Oberlin man ODs in car with four children, loaded guns

CROWLEY, La. (KPLC) - Crowley Police arrested an Oberlin man Saturday after responding to a call regarding an individual overdosing on illegal narcotics.
Authorities say they found four children, ranging in age from 13 to a few months old, in a vehicle with the man, along with several loaded guns.
When they arrived, they found a 10-year-old boy holding an AK47 rifle with the safety off, and didn’t want to give it to officers, according to Crowley Chief Jimmy Broussard. The boy wasn’t threatening officers with the gun; he was just a child who didn’t want to give up something he thought was his, the chief said.
Officers also found drugs and loaded handguns in the vehicle, the chief said.
When they arrived, Crowley firefighters were providing medical attention to the man, identified as Jeremy Leblanc of Oberin. Police say during the investigation, officers learned Leblanc had received the narcotics from someone outside of the city limits.
Officers were granted permission to enter the vehicle from Leblanc’s wife, who said the narcotics were in the cup holder and also told police there were loaded firearms inside.
The narcotics located consisted of powdered cocaine and fentanyl, police say, adding that those were also in reach of the children.
Leblanc was arrested for possession of schedule II (2 counts); possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS (3 counts; and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile (4 counts).
Broussard said Leblanc was transported to a local hospital and would be booked into the parish jail upon release.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.