New round of pandemic aid available for local farmers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -A new round of COVID-19 relief is set to go to a broad range of Louisiana farmers.
The pandemic has affected much if not all of the agricultural sector, but many farmers did not benefit from previous rounds of relief.
”There’s additional payments for livestock owners, poultry...we’re also trying to reach some of the smaller farmers and the minority community...,” said Dr. Mike Strain.
Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain said the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is establishing new programs to aid farmers, ranchers, and producers with financial assistance as a result of COVID-19 market disruptions.
This new round of relief includes at least 6 billion dollars in relief payments that will go to parts of the industry that were left out.
”6 billion is part of the original CFAP that had not moved and a new 6 billion that will reach out to a much broader subset of farmers,” Strain said.
The USDA is dedicating at least $6 billion toward a new initiative called the USDA Pandemic Assistance for Producers. There will also be a focus on small and socially disadvantaged producers, specialty crop and organic producers, timber harvesters, among others. Existing programs such as the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), direct payments to producers who suffered losses during the pandemic, will also stay in place where statutory authority allows.
He says although there has been some impact on local farmers...Overall, the state’s food supply is not hurting as a direct result.
”This year, with the recurring hurricanes, many of our rice farmers did not get their second crop in. They had infrastructure damage and with the cold weather, it delayed crawfish season. Now, we’re in full swing.”
However, in the long run, he says this new aid will be critical.
”You know the average age of the farmer is getting close to that 60 years of age. So when you get hit hard 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 times...it’s hard to stand back up and keep going and get back in production.”
The USDA will re-open sign-up for CFAP 2 for at least 60 days beginning April 5, 2021.
“I urge our producers to stay informed. Pandemic assistance continues to be updated and those who may have not been eligible before may be eligible now,” Strain said.
For more information, ag producers may go to www.farmers.gov or contact their local parish FSA office.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.