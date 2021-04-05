Local bake instructor goes virtual

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Terri Bakes has been baking an assortment of goodies for people throughout Southwest Louisiana for years.
Owner, Terri Fontenot knew that bringing people’s baking visions to life is something that she is very passionate for.
With the hit of COVID-19, many business were put on hold. Well Fontenot was determined to not let that happen to her.
So, she made the decision to move some of her classes online.
She will teach her first virtual class on April 29th where participants will learn how to make ti gateau, blackberry and lemon filling.
The cost of the class will be $25 and recipes will be sent out a week before hand.
For more information on this online event, click here.
If you can’t make that event, she will hold another class on May 22nd and this time Fontenot will be taking a closer look at breakfast food.
Attendees will be making brown sugar-pecan scones, buttermilk cloud biscuits, refrigerator jam and sweet flavored butters.
More information on this class and how to join can be found here.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.