THE INVESTIGATORS: $100K hush money demand over Derrius Guice accusations revealed in new audio, campus police report

“Segar said Athletics consulted with ‘their attorney’ (Taylor Porter) and they ‘don’t see an LSU athletics connection to the behavior if it was true.’ First, that was not the standard for assessing whether a report should have been made. Second, this was a call for the Title IX Coordinator to make. Segar also said Athletics conducted its own investigation into the matter, i.e.,— ‘they spoke to [Guice] and he denied this occurred.’ ‘She also shared that they also spoke to [a fellow football player] who was identified as being present and [he] shared that this did not occur,’” Husch Blackwell found.