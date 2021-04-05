First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather pattern will continue this week...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Monday was a warm day with highs topping out just shy of 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Tonight will be warm and breezy with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s with winds of 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday will be similar to Monday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions expected. Temperatures will be warm with highs near or just above 80 degrees and it will be breezy with southerly winds of 10 to 15 mph.
A weak cold front will approach Southwest Louisiana Wednesday and this may bring a better chance of rain. So I have increased the rain chance to 40% and that looks most likely later in the afternoon into the evening.
The models remain a bit all over the place with respect to rain chances for the rest of the week into the weekend; for now I have left a 30% chance of rain in for Thursday through Monday. Just keep in mind the forecast may change so continue to monitor our forecasts for updates. Other than rain it will be warm with lows in the mid 60s and highs in the low 80s.
By next week will likely remain in a typical early summer weather pattern with temperatures above normal with a slight chance of rain.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
