FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny start to the week, rain chances increase through the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures are off to a cool start for our Monday as we have fallen into the lower and middle 50′s through the overnight thanks to mostly clear skies. Sunshine will be back again for the afternoon as we look to warm nicely through the afternoon and really for the rest of the week temperatures will be above average for the afternoons.
If you are having to head off to work this morning or head out early you may want to grab a light jacket with the cooler temperatures we are seeing, but you can quickly put them away for the afternoon as sunshine and southerly flow help to warm us up quickly. Any outdoor things that need to be done will be just fine for today as we don’t see a threat of any rain, but that will begin to change through the rest of the week as we enter a more unsettled pattern. Highs today will be just slightly above average as we hit the upper 70′s to near 80 so perfect weather to get out and maybe take a walk or just enjoy some fresh air. Mild nights will be arriving as well with lows back into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s heading into Tuesday morning, but moisture returns for the remainder of the week and that will mean middle 60′s during the overnights.
Moving throughout the middle of the week our rain chances will be on the rise as we can expect isolated showers and storms to make a return as several fronts begin to work their way through the area. Tuesday looks to be another day in which many of us remain dry, however with moisture returning and a warm afternoon we could see just a few showers developing. The better chance of rain arrives as we move into Wednesday as our first boundary moves through the region sparking showers and storms and will have to watch for the potential of a stronger storm in the mix as well, right now the greatest chance for that remains north of here towards north and central Louisiana. We see a break in the rain on Thursday with just a few isolated showers before more rain moves in for Thursday evening as several shortwaves move through sparking the unsettled weather. Highs throughout the week remain above average as we are back into the lower 80′s and even our lows overnight are mild as we only make it back into the middle to upper 60′s.
A stronger front looks to move through as we head into the first half of next weekend bring more rain and storms for Saturday with a lower risk of rain for Sunday at this time. Of course we will continue to monitor the forecast closely as we get closer, but the bottom line is we stay warm and somewhat unsettled as we move throughout the upcoming week. Get out and enjoy the wonderful weather today and have a great Monday!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
