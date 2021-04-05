FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny start to the week, rain chances increase through the week

Moving throughout the middle of the week our rain chances will be on the rise as we can expect isolated showers and storms to make a return as several fronts begin to work their way through the area. Tuesday looks to be another day in which many of us remain dry, however with moisture returning and a warm afternoon we could see just a few showers developing. The better chance of rain arrives as we move into Wednesday as our first boundary moves through the region sparking showers and storms and will have to watch for the potential of a stronger storm in the mix as well, right now the greatest chance for that remains north of here towards north and central Louisiana. We see a break in the rain on Thursday with just a few isolated showers before more rain moves in for Thursday evening as several shortwaves move through sparking the unsettled weather. Highs throughout the week remain above average as we are back into the lower 80′s and even our lows overnight are mild as we only make it back into the middle to upper 60′s.