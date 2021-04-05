Entergy reminds customers of bill assistance program

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Starting April 12, 2021, Entergy will be holding a special event to remind residents of their year-round “Power to Care” program which provides bill assistance to low-income customers, seniors, and disabled individuals in crisis who qualify.
The event will continue through April 16th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
If approved, program funds will be applied directly to each customer’s Entergy account.
To qualify, the applicant’s monthly income must meet or be below the federal poverty guidelines, be at least 60-years old, or be disabled.
Eligible applicants in Southwest Louisiana can receive up to $1,000 towards their account.
To apply you will need to follow the following steps:
- Call your nearest Entergy senior center to schedule an appointment.
- Have your bill and monthly household income readily available during the call.
- Make sure your bill is in the name of the person applying.
Senior Center Phone Numbers
- Iowa: 337-419-9768
- Moss Bluff: 337-217-0500
- Lake Charles: 337-433-0805
- Westlake: 337-419-9765
- Sulphur: 337-527-4574
- DeQuincy/Vinton: 337-589-3700
