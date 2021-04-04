SWLA Arrest Report - April 3, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 3, 2021.
Esmael Cruz Cantu, 47, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; stop signs and yield signs: penalties for violations.
Michael Joseph Leger, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of synthetic marijuana 1st offense.
Frederick Lee Reado, 23, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Latricia Ann Sims, 56, Oakdale: Theft less than $1,000 two or more previous convictions.
Matthey Steven Amos, 22, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 counts); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I.
Richard Lytle Hollyfield, 51, Westlake: Failure to comply with provisions of supervised release; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; probation detainer.
Joshua Wayne Johnson, 35, Baton Rouge: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with Intent Schedule II narcotic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; instate detainer.
Caleb James Lafleur, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.
Daniel Markeil Smith, 38, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.