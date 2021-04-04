FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny start to the workweek with plenty of spring warmth ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - What turned into a wonderful Easter across Southwest Louisiana thanks to sunshine and warmer temperatures will continue into the evening under partly cloudy skies. Expect a pleasantly cool evening with temperatures dropping through the 60s and into the 50s overnight. On average, most areas wake up in the middle 50s Monday, but the sunshine returns and will warm temperatures up quickly tomorrow, back closer to 80 by afternoon.
High pressure to our east will keep the weather here quiet as we start the workweek and continue to pull warmer southerly winds across the area. This will yield warmer nights, muggier nights and some patchy areas of fog, especially near coastal areas the next few mornings. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure deepens over the southern Plains Tuesday into Wednesday. This will tighten the pressure gradient over our area and result in gusty southerly winds by Wednesday and Thursday, at times over 30 mph.
We won’t see the direct effects of this storm system as the main energy stays well to our north, where severe weather will be possible across the Mid-South region by Wednesday, including areas such as Memphis, northern Mississippi and Alabama. Here at home, we’ll be pulling enough moisture back in that a few hit-or-miss showers develop by mid-week but nothing severe.
Thursday into Friday the front makes its closest pass to our area, so a slightly increase chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast, but they look to be short in duration and again nothing severe. As the front begins to fizzle out late-week, temperatures never get a real chance to cool down, so we’ll continue to see highs in the lower 80s through the upcoming weekend with lows at night in the 60s. This warmer pattern looks to continue into the following week as well with some indications of an even warmer forecast beyond the next 10 days!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.