FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny start to the workweek with plenty of spring warmth ahead

Thursday into Friday the front makes its closest pass to our area, so a slightly increase chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast, but they look to be short in duration and again nothing severe. As the front begins to fizzle out late-week, temperatures never get a real chance to cool down, so we’ll continue to see highs in the lower 80s through the upcoming weekend with lows at night in the 60s. This warmer pattern looks to continue into the following week as well with some indications of an even warmer forecast beyond the next 10 days!