Cowboys upset No. 13 Colonels 43-31 in home finale

McNeese added a 42-yard field goal by Jacob Abel with 3:22 to play and the Colonels scored on a Dai’Jean Dixon 2-yard touchdown catch by Scott to give Nicholls a 14-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. On play prior to that, however, Andre Sam intercepted Scott’s pass six yards deep in the endzone and returned it the length of the field for the touchdown, but that was called back due to a late pass interference call against the Cowboys away from the play.