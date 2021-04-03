Three shot near Prien Lake Mall Friday night

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Three people were transported to local medical facilities after a shooting Friday night near Prien Lake Mall.
According to Lake Charles Police Department spokesman Sergeant Shaun Touchet, officers were called to the 400 block of W. Prien Lake Road at approximately 11:28 p.m. in reference to a shooting on Friday, April 2.
Touchet says once on scene, officers learned that three victims had been shot. The three victims were then transported to local medical facilities.
The investigation is on-going, and further information will be released as we receive it.
The initial reporting officer was Sergeant Wilbert Ponthieux, and the lead investigators are Detective Sergean Dustin Fontenot and Detective Cpl. Chad Smith
