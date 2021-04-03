SWLA Arrest Report - April 2, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 2, 2021.
Nelson Robert Brady, 31, Robert: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000 (2 counts).
Jonte Lewis Berry, 28, Missouri City, TX: Attempt and conspiracy; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic (2 counts); possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or more); illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.
Edward Ray Williams, 46, Beaumont, TX: Tail lamps; operating vehicle while license is suspended; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; attempt and conspiracy; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.
Brittney Michelle Blanchard, 26, Longville: Child desertion; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.
Nathan Alan Lyons, 25, Sulphur: Instate detainer.
Justin James Shrope, 32, Singer: Theft less than $1,000; criminal trespass; theft of a motor vehicle from $25,000 or more; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
Robert Shawn Henson, 36, Vidor, TX: Out of state detainer.
Danielle Christine Higgins, 35, Coweta, OK: Possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; prostitution: 1st; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; out of state detainer.
Jacky Lynn Abshire, 35, Sulphur: Stalking; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.
Ziggy Ray Jack, 29, Eunice: Second-degree battery; simple battery; possession of synthetic marijuana 1st offense.
Jammie Lee Watson, 47, Lake Charles: Dating partner abuse child endangerment law.
Christopher Joseph Jolivette, 30, Lake Charles: Turning movements and required signals; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age.
Charles Austin, 40, Oakdale: Disturbing the peace.
