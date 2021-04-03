Local cosmetic retailers ‘make up’ lost revenue

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Cosmetic retailers have felt the hit by the pandemic. Retail sales plummeted due to lengthy salon closures and distancing requirements, but as the world reopens, so are makeup compacts.
Jer Ree’s in Sulphur offers more than just Merle Norman Cosmetics, but management says it is actually cosmetic sales that kept them afloat.
“Thankfully we have really good loyal customers, and we are very grateful,” said Loria Hess, manager of Jer Ree’s Merle Norman.
Hess said the past year has taken the small business on a roller-coaster ride.
“We have really had to get creative by reaching out to people over the phone, offering curbside service, shipping, deliveries.”
During the hardest months of the pandemic, the business saw a huge decrease in their cosmetic sales.
“We definitely saw a decrease,” Hess said“At some months, up to 80 and 90 percent down.”
With more people returning to work, going on vacation or replacing what they lost in the hurricanes, Jer Ree’s has started slowly seeing an increase in revenue over the past several months.
“Some people have lost their cosmetics, and some have lost a lot of their clothing,” Hess said. “That is some of our increase. They are coming in to replenish what they have lost.”
Strict, state guidelines make even the simplest task, like finding the right makeup match, difficult. Hess says Merle Norman trained employees’ sanitation and safety, before social distancing was a part of our everyday lives.
“They provide us with the tools we need to know how to conduct a proper facial and stay sanitized.”
The family-owned business has been a Merle Norman retailer for 47 of their 64 years in business.
