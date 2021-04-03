LDH and LPHI to host tele-town halls on COVID-19 vaccines

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Public Health Institute (LPHI) and Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) are hosting a series of virtual community conversations called “All Things Covid-19 Vaccine — A Tele-Townhall for Sharing Information and Answers.”
Each event will be moderated by Shelina Davis, CEO of LPHI, and Dr. Earl Benjamin-Robinson, Director of LDH’s Office of Community Partnerships & Health Equity. Local panelists will include each region’s medical director, faith-based leaders and community advocates.
The goal of these events is to provide information about the COVID-19 vaccine, dispel myths and answer direct questions from participants. The dialogue will also focus on equitable health outcomes for all Louisianans, especially the African American community who has been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
Region 4 and 5, which holds the Acadiana and Lake Charles areas, are having their tele-town halls Monday, April 12, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Your are able to register HERE.
