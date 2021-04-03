FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Easter brings more clouds while rain chances remain very low

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Clouds wasted no time returning to Southwest Louisiana today with a little sun mixed in as well. Those clouds limited the warmup as most areas only managed to warm up into the 60s. A mid-level disturbance moving across the state was the culprit for these clouds and even a few sprinkles managed to reach the ground in a few spots. Radar certainly made it look rainier than it actually was as some of what was seen on radar evaporated before reaching the ground due to the dry air near the surface.
Through early evening, a small chance for a few additional sprinkles or a light shower will continue to be possible as what is left of this disturbance moves through. Overnight, temperatures fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s with some patchy areas of fog possible closer to sunrise. This looks to be limited to mainly coastal parishes up to I-10.
For Easter Sunday, more clouds than sun should be expected with temperatures a little warmer than today, up to around 72-74 by afternoon. Another mid-level disturbance moving our way will bring additional clouds at times, but rain chances stay very low, at around 10% through the afternoon hours. Sunday evening looks to remain quiet with some areas of patchy fog again possible overnight with lows Monday morning in the lower 50s.
Next week is shaping up to be warmer and breezier with highs on Monday and Tuesday back into the upper 70s. Southerly winds will increase and become gusty by mid-week as an area of low pressure deepens across the southern Plains and an area of high pressure over the southeastern U.S. tightens the pressure gradient across our area. Wind gusts will be in excess of 30-35 mph by Wednesday and Thursday while highs top out in the lower 80s during the afternoon.
Long range models continue to struggle with our next weather maker, keeping a front blocked off to our north. Some slow progression of the front and increased Gulf moisture could lead to a couple isolated showers by Wednesday and Thursday. These scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to possible Friday into Saturday as the front moves closer but likely never makes it through the area, keeping temperatures on the warmer side.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
