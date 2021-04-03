FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Easter brings more clouds while rain chances remain very low

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Clouds wasted no time returning to Southwest Louisiana today with a little sun mixed in as well. Those clouds limited the warmup as most areas only managed to warm up into the 60s. A mid-level disturbance moving across the state was the culprit for these clouds and even a few sprinkles managed to reach the ground in a few spots. Radar certainly made it look rainier than it actually was as some of what was seen on radar evaporated before reaching the ground due to the dry air near the surface.