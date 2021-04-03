Easter egg hunt fundraiser

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Local pageant title holders joined together to raise money for their organizations and scholarship funds.
The Easter bunny is getting a little help this year, these queens organized an egg hunt service for Easter.
“We got together, we thought of no better way to get together and have a fundraiser than to team up with the Easter bunny and deliver out eggs,” said Zoe Traore, Deb Miss Pirate Festival.
The local royalty will deliver and hide eggs in your yard Saturday night, so you can wake up to the fun Easter morning.
“I think that about 15-hundred eggs are going to go out. We have different levels. You can do 30 eggs, you can do 40 eggs, and you can do 50 eggs,” said Sarah Sommers, Miss Le Cajun XXVI.
Inside each egg are small toys, non-chocolate candy and stickers. In the case of rain, eggs will be left at the front door.
Each year the winners come together for a fundraiser to keep their program going.
“Our fundraising and pageant provide funds that we give out as scholarships,” said pageant director Charmaine Anderson.
“This was a good way to raise money and bring some Easter cheer into the community and get everybody excited for the holiday season,” said Layken Hodge, Teen Miss Pirate Festival.
The girls also hope to spread more joy all year round by reminding Southwest Louisiana of the festivals they are a part of - Cajun Music and Pirate Festival.
“With all the festivals coming back, like be sure to go to these festivals. That’s what keeps everybody together, especially in Louisiana,” said Holly Kay, Miss Cajun Music.
Anderson said there’s a few spots left if you are in the area and wanting eggs delivered to your house. You can call or text (337) 802-4020 if you want a spot.
