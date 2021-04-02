SWLA Arrest Report - April 1, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 1, 2021.
Darren Dale Foster Jr., 37, Starks: No break lights; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.
Quintin Leon Webb, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Brandon Lee Ohara, 42, Westlake: Domestic abuse.
Claudia Jacqueline Callejas, 34, Houston, TX: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000; issuing worthless checks under $25,000; issuing worthless checks under $5,000.
Jason Troy McCleland, 47, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Charles Anthony Cole, 38, DeQuincy: Burglary; property damage under $50,000 (2 charges); unauthorized use of a movable; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; theft under $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerod Adric Bottoms, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Thomas Goodwin Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI.
Juan De La Cruz Rodriguez-Diaz, 25, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Bobby Wayne Manuel, 57, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.
Jessica Lynn Robinson, 36, Lake Charles: Burglary, contempt of court.
Myaleke Travon Bunch, 19, Sulphur: Battery; resisting an officer; trespassing (2 charges).
Willie Robert Rainwater, 51, DeQuincy: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Luis Allejo Torres, 40, Houston, TX: Federal detainer.
Sakata Jockell Clophus, 26, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; must signal while turning.
Nelson Robert Brady, 31, Robert: Theft under $5,000 (2 charges).
Jonte Lewis Berry, 28, Missouri City, TX: Attempt and conspiracy; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.
