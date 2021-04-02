St. Nicholas Center for Children kicks off Autism Awareness Month with Bayou Blend Apparel

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today, World Autism Awareness Day kicks off a whole month of events to raise awareness for Autistic Spectrum Disorder.
Over at St. Nicholas Center for Children, it was a day filled with good times, smiles, and, you guessed it, indigo dye as they started Autism Awareness Month.
“Our goal is really to educate the community about Autism Spectrum Disorder and the fact that it is a spectrum,” said Sarah Parks, a board-certified behavioral analyst at St. Nicholas Center for Children.
This event involved kids from the center helping and receiving their blue tie-dyed shirts, all part of Bayou Blend Apparel’s initiative to raise funds and awareness for Autism.
“I called the center, and I said hey, I think it would be fun, I have these organic sensory-friendly T-shirts, let’s get the kids on board, tie-dye them for a great cause,” said Kaysie Bolton, the founder of Bayou Blend Apparel.”
For Bolton, the inspiration for her company came when addressing the discomfort her son felt with his clothing.
“My son could not keep his shirt on,” she said. “Nothing felt good to him, so I came up with the idea let’s create a brand that is sensory-friendly that also gives back.”
Bolton says she is grateful and proud of the services St. Nicholas Center provides for children with autism.
“What they do here at the St. Nicholas Center for Children is amazing. I know that from personal experience with my son. We tried different therapies with him individually, but once we came to St. Nicholas Center for Children and he was able to receive speech therapy, occupational therapy, behavioral therapy all under one roof, he just blossomed,” she said.
Sarah Parks says while this is a fun activity for the kids, it’s also a great learning experience.
“Everything we do with our kids is kid-specific, so they have certain behavior plans that we really want to focus on individuality and helping them learn and grow,” she said. “With an activity like this, we can use things like speech, and we can use things like occupational therapy all of those integrated things and work them into one activity,” she said.
She says this fundraiser will be very beneficial to the center.
“We have fundraisers throughout the year, but because of the hurricanes and the pandemic, we haven’t had the opportunity to have those fundraisers, so this will be great for our center,” she said.
Bolton says the blue tie-dye shirts will be available for purchase on her website very soon.
