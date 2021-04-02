Petro Bowl upgrading amenities as it aims for September reopening

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A popular spot before Hurricane Laura, Petro Bowl was fun for all ages, but coming back after the storms has proven difficult.
After a challenging year due to the pandemic, witnessing the building completely gutted as a result of Laura, general manager Debbie Stroderd says it was heartbreaking.
“The bowling center could not open back up until June, and then we were only at 50 percent capacity with no bar sales. So, that hit us hard. And then, of course, the hurricane coming in August. This year has been bad.”
Today the bones of the building and outlines of walls that once stood are visible, but the 35-year-old neighborhood bowling alley is also keeping up with the times.
“I can say that we are going to reduce the lanes, 34 lanes, everybody has been asking that question. And we’re adding several, like 40 something games, virtual type games to make it more of a family fun entertainment center, instead of just a traditional bowling center.”
Other additional amenities include extra birthday party rooms and an extended bar. Although, Stroderd says it will still hold the spirit it once had.
“It was just fun. It was fun, just bowling with friends, family and having parties here.”
Petro Bowl plans to reopen in September.
