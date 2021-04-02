McNeese track teams to compete at LSU Battle on the Bayou Saturday

By McNeese Sports Information | April 2, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 2:23 PM

BATON ROUGE – The McNeese track and field squads will return to competition on Saturday when they take part in the LSU Battle on the Bayou at Bernie Moore Stadium.

The meet will get underway at 9:30 a.m. with the women’s discus event. Running events will start at 1 p.m. with the women’s 4x100-meter relay.

Headlining the meet will be school record javelin thrower Donavon Banks, who will enter his event ranked No. 1 in the Southland Conference, second in the NCAA East and No. 3 overall in the NCAA with a best mark of 246-3.

Other Cowboys competing and ranked in the top five in the conference will be Kameron Aime in the pole vault (5th, 16-1.25) and Hunter Longino in the javelin (5th, 201-6).

On the women’s side, double school record holder Alanna Arvie will compete in three events – hammer, shot put and discus. Arvie is No. 1 in the league in the hammer with a school record mark of 198-1 and is third in the shot put at 51-7, also a school record.

Other Cowgirls competing and ranked in the top five in the league will be Dreunna Washington in the 200-meters (5th, 24.55), Maja Gebauer in the pole vault (2nd, 12-6), Jemira Thomlinson in the discus (3rd, 152-5) and the hammer (3rd, 176-9), Kira Benkmann in the hammer (4th, 173-1), and Blanche Beard in the javelin (2nd, 142-6).

Cowboy Entries:

100m – Caleb Frank, Kameron Quinn, Josh Raphael

200m – Matthew Madrey, Kobe Nevills

400m – Terrill Banks, Kobe Nevills

110m HH – Ronnie Jackson, Olu Ogunyemi

400m IH – Olu Ogunyemi

1500m – Joey Croft, Aaron Gilliam, Markus Kopp

3000m – Joey Croft, Jacob Kipkogei

Pole Vault – Kameron Aime

Javelin – Donavon Banks, Hunter Longino

Triple Jump – Marcellus Boykins, Ronnie Jackson

Long Jump – Marcellus Boykins, Ronnie Jackson

Shot Put – Garrett Dietert

4x100 – Caleb Frank, Kameron Quinn, Matthew Madrey, Josh Raphael, Kobe Nevills

4x400 – Aaron Gilliam, Kobe Nevills, Terrill Banks, Olu Ogunyemi, Ethan Rapp, Ronnie Jackson, Ondray Miles, Kameron Quinn

Cowgirl Entries:

100m – Makayla Heath, Mariah Lee, MiKayla Wright

200m – Makayla Heath, Destiny Johnson, Mariah Lee, Dreunna Washington, MiKayla Wright

400m – Kayla Harrison

800m – Jordan Carter, Kayla Warner

1500m – Ciara Gilroy, Priscilla Ibarra

3000m – Aurelia Jepkorir, Pamela Kosgei, Alissa Lander, Marta Lukijaniuk

100m HH – Kinnady Hawkins

Shot Put – Alanna Arvie

Discus – Alanna Arvie, Chloe Hernandez, Jemira Thomlinson

Hammer – Alanna Arvie, Kira Benkmann, Jemira Thomlinson

Javelin – Blanche Beard

Pole Vault – Alexis Deville, Maja Gebauer, Aubry Weyerstrass

Triple Jump – Malaiya Jedkins, Morgan Talley, Olivia Tzschach

Long Jump – Carli McDonald, Morgan Talley, Olivia Tzschach

High Jump – Zur’Najah Poullard

4x100 – Malaiya Jedkins, Dreunna Washington, Victoria Pierson, Tia Andrews, Destiny Johnson, Carli McDonald, Makayla Heath, MiKayla Wright

4x400 – Victoria Pierson, Kayla Warner, Destiny Johnson, Kayla Harrison, Jordan Carter, MiKayla Wright, Mariah Lee, Makayla Heath

