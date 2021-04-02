McNeese track teams to compete at LSU Battle on the Bayou Saturday

BATON ROUGE – The McNeese track and field squads will return to competition on Saturday when they take part in the LSU Battle on the Bayou at Bernie Moore Stadium.
The meet will get underway at 9:30 a.m. with the women’s discus event. Running events will start at 1 p.m. with the women’s 4x100-meter relay.
Headlining the meet will be school record javelin thrower Donavon Banks, who will enter his event ranked No. 1 in the Southland Conference, second in the NCAA East and No. 3 overall in the NCAA with a best mark of 246-3.
Other Cowboys competing and ranked in the top five in the conference will be Kameron Aime in the pole vault (5th, 16-1.25) and Hunter Longino in the javelin (5th, 201-6).
On the women’s side, double school record holder Alanna Arvie will compete in three events – hammer, shot put and discus. Arvie is No. 1 in the league in the hammer with a school record mark of 198-1 and is third in the shot put at 51-7, also a school record.
Other Cowgirls competing and ranked in the top five in the league will be Dreunna Washington in the 200-meters (5th, 24.55), Maja Gebauer in the pole vault (2nd, 12-6), Jemira Thomlinson in the discus (3rd, 152-5) and the hammer (3rd, 176-9), Kira Benkmann in the hammer (4th, 173-1), and Blanche Beard in the javelin (2nd, 142-6).
Cowboy Entries:
100m – Caleb Frank, Kameron Quinn, Josh Raphael
200m – Matthew Madrey, Kobe Nevills
400m – Terrill Banks, Kobe Nevills
110m HH – Ronnie Jackson, Olu Ogunyemi
400m IH – Olu Ogunyemi
1500m – Joey Croft, Aaron Gilliam, Markus Kopp
3000m – Joey Croft, Jacob Kipkogei
Pole Vault – Kameron Aime
Javelin – Donavon Banks, Hunter Longino
Triple Jump – Marcellus Boykins, Ronnie Jackson
Long Jump – Marcellus Boykins, Ronnie Jackson
Shot Put – Garrett Dietert
4x100 – Caleb Frank, Kameron Quinn, Matthew Madrey, Josh Raphael, Kobe Nevills
4x400 – Aaron Gilliam, Kobe Nevills, Terrill Banks, Olu Ogunyemi, Ethan Rapp, Ronnie Jackson, Ondray Miles, Kameron Quinn
Cowgirl Entries:
100m – Makayla Heath, Mariah Lee, MiKayla Wright
200m – Makayla Heath, Destiny Johnson, Mariah Lee, Dreunna Washington, MiKayla Wright
400m – Kayla Harrison
800m – Jordan Carter, Kayla Warner
1500m – Ciara Gilroy, Priscilla Ibarra
3000m – Aurelia Jepkorir, Pamela Kosgei, Alissa Lander, Marta Lukijaniuk
100m HH – Kinnady Hawkins
Shot Put – Alanna Arvie
Discus – Alanna Arvie, Chloe Hernandez, Jemira Thomlinson
Hammer – Alanna Arvie, Kira Benkmann, Jemira Thomlinson
Javelin – Blanche Beard
Pole Vault – Alexis Deville, Maja Gebauer, Aubry Weyerstrass
Triple Jump – Malaiya Jedkins, Morgan Talley, Olivia Tzschach
Long Jump – Carli McDonald, Morgan Talley, Olivia Tzschach
High Jump – Zur’Najah Poullard
4x100 – Malaiya Jedkins, Dreunna Washington, Victoria Pierson, Tia Andrews, Destiny Johnson, Carli McDonald, Makayla Heath, MiKayla Wright
4x400 – Victoria Pierson, Kayla Warner, Destiny Johnson, Kayla Harrison, Jordan Carter, MiKayla Wright, Mariah Lee, Makayla Heath
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.