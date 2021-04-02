McNeese track teams to compete at LSU Battle on the Bayou Saturday

Other Cowgirls competing and ranked in the top five in the league will be Dreunna Washington in the 200-meters (5th, 24.55), Maja Gebauer in the pole vault (2nd, 12-6), Jemira Thomlinson in the discus (3rd, 152-5) and the hammer (3rd, 176-9), Kira Benkmann in the hammer (4th, 173-1), and Blanche Beard in the javelin (2nd, 142-6).