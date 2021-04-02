Local moviegoers flock to theater for Godzilla vs. Kong

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Companies now offer premium movies to be bought and viewed at the comfort of your own home, but are you missing the full experience?
Now that blockbuster movies are making a comeback, moviegoers are eager to get out of the house, eat some popcorn and watch a film on the big screen. Ninety-five percent of Cinemark Movie Theaters are open this weekend, and many have sold out of tickets as one of the biggest movies since the pandemic debuted this week.
Blockbuster film, Godzilla v. Kong broke pandemic box office records, and viewers are calling it a must see on the big screen.
“There is no point in seeing it on your phone or your computer when it is meant to be seen on the big screen.”
The pandemic brings awareness to the importance of quality, family time. Watching a movie in a theater is an immersive experience that takes you out of the hustle and bustle of the real world.
“It gives me piece of mind, myself. My kids, they love it.”
“I like getting out and doing things, instead of just staying at home and renting movies. It is just better.”
“It’s just something fun for me to bring my boys to do.”
“I like being in a theater with reactions, people around you just reacting, screaming or clapping.”
Even at reduced capacity, movie theaters see a lot of traffic. Senior manager of public relations at Cinemark Theaters Caitlin Piper said Cinemark is taking the extra step to ensure safety for their guests.
They do this by blocked seating, disinfecting auditoriums and face masks are required.
“So, we are going through a lot at our theaters, so that we can provide that immersive, cinematic, escape from reality in a way that gives moviegoers comfort and peace of mind,” said Piper.
Movie enthusiast, Gage Hart said COVID-19 has never stopped him from enjoying time at the his local theater.
“I mean, we definitely wore masks and made sure to wear hand sanitizer, but we weren’t too worried about it.”
Movies theaters being forced to shut their doors was the only reason Stephanie Schornick and her family did not visit the theater. Now that theaters are open and new films are releasing, they are excited to come back.
“It is just a good past time that people are able to enjoy for years. Now we’re excited to be able to come back,” said Schornick.
Cinemark Theaters offers private showings for people who want more peace of mind.
