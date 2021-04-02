Gov. Edwards addresses COVID-19 in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Governor John Bel Edwards paid a visit to Lake Charles Thursday afternoon for a groundbreaking, but he also addressed the high volume of coronavirus cases in Southwest Louisiana and the low vaccination rate.
With more vaccines available and more people becoming eligible to get it, there’s hope that Southwest Louisiana could turn around those numbers.
“Let’s make sure we are doing everything we can to increase the vaccinations. We’re going to have more vaccine doses available to us this month.”
Now that more people have received the vaccine, Gov. Edwards loosened state COVID-19 restrictions. On Tuesday, he lifted limitations at bars and restaurants. However, you will still be expected to stay seated, and the mask mandate is still in effect.
“If we’re successful, then I believe that in the very near future we’re going to be able to do a whole lot more.”
The governor insists people still wear their mask to help prevent another coronavirus surge.
“Not masking - I mean that really isn’t very helpful. And we all need to get vaccinated as soon as we possibly can, but we are in better shape overall. But I want to caution everybody - more than half our states are going in the wrong directions. Southwest Louisiana currently is going in the wrong direction. So, we are not out of the woods.”
The governor, once again, is urging everyone in the state to get vaccinated.
