Gov. Edwards attends Imperial Pointe groundbreaking

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Local leaders, including Gov. Edwards attended the groundbreaking ceremony for The Villages of Imperial Pointe, the new development that brings more housing into Southwest Louisiana. Housing is a problem the governor said has only gotten worse since the storms.
Today, development finally broke ground, five years after the plans were drawn up.
“This was - had been planning for a while. And so, it just so happens that after two hurricanes, we really have a shortage of housing. And so, this is going to help with the housing supply,” said Dr. John Noble with Imperial Pointe.
Noble said the project will be complete with apartments, retail and medical offices. He said he is honored this project has a lot of support from state and local elected officials.
“Anytime that you can create new housing in an area like Lake Charles, it benefits everybody,” said Gov. Edwards.
He said that Noble’s visionary leadership in pushing through with this project, despite setbacks, is just a glimpse as to why so many people believe in this community.
“I think it really shows that this community is going to come back stronger and better than ever.”
Noble said that he and his team are excited that the project is moving forward after facing a pandemic, two hurricanes and an ice storm.
“So for us to really start the rebuilding of Southwest Louisiana, we’re very excited about it. This is going to be a beautiful 129-unit apartment building,” said Noble.
The villages of Imperial Pointe will be age restricted for senior living. Noble adds this is only phase one. There are additional plans to build an assisted living and a memory care facility when the apartments are complete.
Gov. Edwards also mentioned that federal help is coming soon that would allocate more money to HUD to build permanent housing in the area. Congressman Clay Higgins was also in attendance today, and he said that disaster relief supplement fund money can be expected in May.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.