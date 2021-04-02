FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Easter Weekend Forecast

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With today being the last of our sunniest days as we head into the Easter weekend, we won’t expect much change other than increasing clouds and becoming gradually warmer with little to no rain in the forecast. Tonight will again be on the chilly side, but lows won’t dip quite a low as this morning, taking away the threat of frost as clouds also begin to move in overnight.
A perfect evening for a crawfish boil as winds aren’t as gusty as yesterday but temperatures will cool off quickly after sunset, dropping into the 50s before 8 p.m. and continuing to fall into the lower 40s overnight.
We will begin to see clouds increasing by Saturday morning but there will be some peeks of sunshine at times through the day tomorrow with highs back into the lower 70s by afternoon. Saturday evening should remain quiet with nighttime lows closer to 50.
Even more clouds are expected for Easter Sunday, but rain chances remain less than 20% through the day. Look for highs on Sunday closer to the middle 70s by afternoon along with light east-southeasterly winds between 5 and 15 mph. Sunday marks the start of an even more pronounced warming trend next week.
An upper-level ridge of high pressure will further build over the region by next week and that will help pump temperatures up even more by Monday and Tuesday with highs closer to 80 and lows back into the 60s. This ridge of high pressure will remain established over our area, limiting daily rain chances to less than 20%.
By late-week, a front will move closer to the area and could spark a few isolated showers beginning Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, this front is expected to move through but only slightly knocking back temperatures for the following weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
