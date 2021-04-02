FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start to our Good Friday, sunshine and clouds stick around into Easter

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Once again we are off to a chilly start with temperatures ranging from the lower and middle 40′s to a few upper 30′s sprinkled in the mix. Good news is that for our Good Friday we can expect more of what we saw on our Thursday and that is more sunshine and a pleasant afternoon ahead as high pressure remains firmly in charge.
If you do have to head out early this morning make sure to grab that jacket as temperatures are on the cool side, but you can put it away for the afternoon with highs climbing back into the middle and upper 60′s. Thankfully we won’t be dealing with winds quiet as strong today as they remain out of the east around 5-10 mph with gust upwards of 15 at times. Sunshine will be the name of the game today as there is no threat of rain and really the only cloud cover we could see today is some cirrus clouds working their way in from the west through late afternoon and into the evening. Any crawfish boils you may have today will be fantastic as there are no complaints about the weather. Temperatures will cool down once again overnight with lows dipping back into the lower and middle 40′s, but this will be the last cool night we see as we start a warming trend heading over the next several days.
For our weekend we can expect sunshine as well as a mixture of clouds moving in as we are watching an upper level disturbance moving just to our south keeping the highest rain chances along the coast of Texas, but it will be close enough that we will see some cloud cover and the chance of a very isolated shower on Sunday as it moves off to the south and east. As of now there is no need to cancel any outdoor plans as we remain dry with highs back into the lower 70′s for both Saturday and our Easter. Moisture will slowly be increasing as winds remain out of the east and east southeasterly direction, but still comfortable to enjoy outdoors.
Into next week we really begin to warm things up as highs climb back into the upper 70′s to near 80 throughout the entirety of the week with low rain chances most afternoons. Our best chance of rain looks to come as we head into Wednesday as a cold front will be moving off to our north, but it will clip just enough of Southwest Louisiana that we could see a few isolated storms during the afternoon. Overall rain totals will be on the lower side and we can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Have a wonderful Good Friday and Easter!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.