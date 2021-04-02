FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start to our Good Friday, sunshine and clouds stick around into Easter

If you do have to head out early this morning make sure to grab that jacket as temperatures are on the cool side, but you can put it away for the afternoon with highs climbing back into the middle and upper 60′s. Thankfully we won’t be dealing with winds quiet as strong today as they remain out of the east around 5-10 mph with gust upwards of 15 at times. Sunshine will be the name of the game today as there is no threat of rain and really the only cloud cover we could see today is some cirrus clouds working their way in from the west through late afternoon and into the evening. Any crawfish boils you may have today will be fantastic as there are no complaints about the weather. Temperatures will cool down once again overnight with lows dipping back into the lower and middle 40′s, but this will be the last cool night we see as we start a warming trend heading over the next several days.