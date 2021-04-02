Easter Hunt happening this Saturday in Sulphur

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur didn’t want to let another holiday go by without the chance to celebrate.
So they came up with the idea of an Easter hunt. This will allow families to get out of the house and enjoy Easter but stay socially distanced at the same time.
Spar and Henning Culture Center joined hands to help support small businesses in the community.
The Easter hunt is called Tour De Sulphur, where children take their sticker passport and follow the trail to collect their stamps with a chance at running into the Easter bunny.
Public Relations and Marketing Representative Erica Martin is excited that they were able to create a safe event that everyone could participate in.
“We’re excited and we hope to get people out to see our community go in and out of our businesses cause there are some incredible places joining us in this and we hope to see everyone this weekend.”
Sticker passports can be picked up at Spar on Saturday starting at 8 a.m..
