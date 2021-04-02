Cowboys preparing for game against No. 13 Nicholls

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As the Cowboys prepare for their final home game of the season, they’ll have their toughest challenge to date matching up against the No. 13 Nicholls Colonels.
Head coach Frank Wilson said knows the challenge the Colonels present.
“We line up to play and I’ve said this time before probably the most talented football team in FCS,” said Wilson. “We’ll have our hands full, but we’ll be prepared to protect our home venue. It’s important for us to play well in our last home game here against a very quality football team.”
Nicholls is coming off a 75-45 blowout win over UIW which bolstered their scoring average to 53 points per game— that’s good for the top mark in the FCS. Transfer quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. and the weapons he has at wide receiver have brought an elite look to the offense.
“They’re talented at the position with a variety of guys who are transfers and Dai’Jean Dixon who played well against us a year ago,” Wilson added. “That comes back who is their leading receiver who also just broke their university touchdown reception with 25, 26 touchdown receptions in his career. I think our defense has continually improved week in and week out and gotten better in both supporting the run and defending the ball that’s going over our heads.”
While winning remains the ultimate goal for the Cowboys, Wilson continued to stress the importance of true game experience for his team.
“Quite simply experience is the best teacher. You can’t tell them about it they have to go through it,” Wilson added. “For players, I think it’s good for them because they have a better understanding of who we are as coaches, and for us, as coaches, we have a clearer view of who our football team is from a personnel standpoint which helps us from a schematic standpoint of the things we can and cannot do and do well.”
