Calcasieu to introduce virtual program qualifications for upcoming school year

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, the Calcasieu Parish School Board will be offering an evolved and improved virtual program for students. The need for a quality virtual program is here to stay, and school board’s faculty and staff will ensure that a virtual option remains in place for those students who qualify.
Moving forward, the board will limit which students qualify to participate in virtual learning. Qualifications have been established to ensure that all students receive the best instruction possible for the success of their educational journey in our district.
Those qualifications are outlined by grade level as the following:
Students enrolling in CCR in these grades will be required to remain enrolled in the program for the entire school year. Extenuating circumstances will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis as they arise. Students must have reliable internet access at home, attend orientation with a parent/guardian, and adhere to daily attendance requirements. Virtual instruction for students in these grades will all be conducted by CPSB CCR teachers.
For students enrolled in special face-to-face programs such as TELC, STEM, Magnet, French Immersion or NEST, enrolling in CCR will result in the loss of their spot in the program for the entire school year. The student may enroll in the face-to-face program again the following year if space is available.
Current CCR Students – Application will take place through current CCR Teachers and students must have the following qualifications:
- C or better average in previous courses
- 10 or less unexcused absences
- No CCR discipline infractions
- Recommendation from previous CCR teacher(s)
- Approval from school administrators
- Students in K-3: official medical recommendation (not qualifying for hospital/homebound)
New CCR Students in K-3
- Official medical recommendation (not qualifying for hospital/homebound)
New CCR Students in 4-8
- B or better average in previous courses
- 10 or less unexcused absences
- Approval from school administrators
OR
- Official medical recommendation (not qualifying for hospital/homebound)
The virtual program at the high school level will be conducted in a hybrid instructional model. Students will participate in their core subjects and a general elective credit with CPSB CCR teachers in a live, synchronous platform. Other courses such as electives, will be conducted in CPSB’s new online asynchronous platform, Edgenuity.
Students enrolling in CCR in these grades will be required to remain enrolled in the program for the entire first semester. To be accepted into the CCR program at the high school level, students must have official medical recommendation or proof of extenuating circumstances that will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Grades, attendance, and behavior will be factors in approval.
If a student enrolled in the CCR program is failing any course, he/she may be required to return to a face-to-face instructional setting.
To complete an application for a student currently enrolled in CPSB, click here.
To complete an application for a student not currently enrolled in CPSB, click here.
The deadline for all applications is May 31, 2021. Details regarding meal arrangements and other topics will be determined based on enrollment and communicated with families following acceptance into the program.
