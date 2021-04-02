Barbe falls, Sam Houston rises in MaxPreps Top 25 baseball rankings

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Barbe and Sam Houston continue to make a name for themselves on a national level as each remains ranked in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school baseball rankings.
The Buccanneers after holding down the two-sport fell to fifth nationally after falling 6-4 to Sam Houston last week. The Bucs defeated the Broncos earlier in the week in addition to claiming a key district win over Sulphur on Tuesday.
MaxPreps highlighted Gavin Guidry’s performance against the Tors after he went 2 for 3 at the plate while striking out seven on the mound in Barbe’s 10-5 come from behind victory.
Sam Houston meanwhile sits just outside the Top 10 following their victory over Barbe which snapped a three-game losing streak. The Broncos moved up to 11 from 17 this week. The Broncos 6-4 win over the Bucs certainly played a part in their rise in addition to defeating Comeaux 8-1 and 10-0.
Dallas Rhodes and Dylan Thompson earned player spotlights this week. Rhodes went 2 for 4 with a triple and picked up a win on the mound in game one against Comeaux, and Thompson went 3 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs in game two.
Another Louisiana team has moved into the Top 25 this week as Jesuit of New Orleans took the number 25 spot after being previously unranked.
