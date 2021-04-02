April 1 #SWLAPreps high school baseball and softball highlights

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Highlights and scores from some of our local coverage teams that were in action tonight!
Baseball Scores:
Barbe 10, Southside 0
Sulphur 3, Comeaux 0
Sam Houston 2, Lafayette 1
Jennings 11, LCCP 1
Rosepine 4, Vinton 0
Kinder 3, Oakdale 2
DeQuincy 14, Pickering 4
Grand Lake 11, Merryville 1
Elizabeth 16, Anacoco 12
Softball Scores:
Sam Houston 7, Sulphur 4
North Vermilion 17, Washington-Marion 2
Iowa 20, Westlake 0
Rosepine 11, Vinton 0
Kinder 13, Oakdale 1
Lake Arthur 8, Bell City 3
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.