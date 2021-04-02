April 1 #SWLAPreps high school baseball and softball highlights

By Brady Renard | April 1, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 10:45 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Highlights and scores from some of our local coverage teams that were in action tonight!

Baseball Scores:

Barbe 10, Southside 0

Sulphur 3, Comeaux 0

Sam Houston 2, Lafayette 1

Jennings 11, LCCP 1

Rosepine 4, Vinton 0

Kinder 3, Oakdale 2

DeQuincy 14, Pickering 4

Grand Lake 11, Merryville 1

Elizabeth 16, Anacoco 12

Softball Scores:

Sam Houston 7, Sulphur 4

North Vermilion 17, Washington-Marion 2

Iowa 20, Westlake 0

Rosepine 11, Vinton 0

Kinder 13, Oakdale 1

Lake Arthur 8, Bell City 3

