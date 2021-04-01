Vehicle burglaries on the rise in Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - So far this year, the number of vehicle burglary cases in Calcasieu Parish is escalating.
“Some opportunists came and broke into my truck,” said burglary victim, Wayne Williams. “I can’t remember the last time I had anything like that to happen. I have them on camera.”
Williams recently had four video cameras installed at his home on General Collins Drive. One night, Williams caught a criminal in the act. Williams showed KPLC the surveillance footage from his carport.
On March 19, around 4 a.m., a suspect pulled up on a bike and checked to see if vehicles are locked. Then, it appears that suspect came back a little after 5 a.m. to steal several items.
“I had my grandbabies bank full of silver dollars, quarters, and dimes. It was about $500,” Williams said. “I had a revolver in there, and they borrowed that too.”
So far in 2021, the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office has worked more vehicle burglaries than this same time last year, increasing to 18 percent.
Aaron Bellard, who installs security cameras, says he’s noticed a spike in cases, especially on General Collins Drive.
“This has been a common thing. Just in the night alone when [Williams] got ran in, there was probably about five or six other neighbors just in these ten houses,” Bellard said.
“My advice to everybody: lock it up,” Williams said. “Turn your lights on [and] get motion lights.”
Williams says the burglar may have taken away some valuable items, but instilled a sense of self-awareness.
“I see a lot of people in the neighborhood that don’t live in the neighborhood,” Williams said. “So what I do now, I take pictures. If you come in my neighborhood and you don’t belong here, I’ll take your picture. My neighbors have cameras. Everybody’s got cameras. So, they can come in this neighborhood if they want, but they are going to be on Channel 7 News.”
Williams says he has released the footage to the Lake Charles Police Department in an effort to catch the culprit.
