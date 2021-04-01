SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 31, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 31, 2021.
Nathaniel Wayne Andrus Jr., 50, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Trashawna Dshai King, 22, Lake Charles: Trespassing; aggravated battery.
Tyler Anthony Michel, 33, Gonzales: Contractor fraud of $1,500 or more; probation detainer.
Marvin Donnell Richardson Jr., 24, Baton Rouge: Contempt of court.
Larry Durain Mayo, 41, Westlake: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana; resisting an officer; pedestrians on highways; contraband in a penal institution.
Todd Anthony Gill, 55, Sulphur: Brake equipment required; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Terrell Byrd Simon, 25, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); contempt of court.
Clifford James Carter, 29, Lafayette: Violations of protective orders.
Terrell Wayne Thierry Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Dyantae Maleike Stevens, 22, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule I drug.
James Lee Parker Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; battery.
Darren Dale Foster Jr., 37, Starks: No break lights; first offense possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.
