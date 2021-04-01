St. Louis takes district lead over South Beauregard on walk-off, 2-1

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - St. Louis’ Luke Courville knocked home the game-winning run to help the Saints edge South Beauregard 2-1 in the bottom of the 7th inning. It was an impressive performance by both starting pitchers as the teams combined for just six hits.
For the Saints, Nicholls signee Parker Morgan struck out seven batters while only allowing one run and three hits through seven innings. On the other side, it was Louisiana College signee Rett Bowman who’d strike out 12 Saints, while only allowing two runs on three hits, through six and two-thirds innings.
The Golden Knights struck first in the top of the third inning when Britton Coleman hit a grounder to left field that brought in Charles Keith to give them an early lead, but it wouldn’t last long as the Saints would answer right back in the bottom of the inning to tie it up on an Evan Joubert double to left field.
With the win, St. Louis takes the district lead over South Beauregard with a 5-0 record. The Knights fall to 4-1.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.